The southbound lanes of Highway 404 have reopened after being closed for several hours due to a fatality.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a female fell from an overpass at Sheppard Avenue and was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of the busy highway were closed between Highway 401 and Finch Avenue for several hours during the morning commute.

The highway reopened at around 9:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto OPP.