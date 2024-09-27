Southbound lanes of DVP closed beyond Bayview/Bloor due to police investigation
The southbound lanes of the DVP are closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner Expressway due to a police investigation. (MTO)
Published Friday, September 27, 2024 5:09PM EDT
If you are heading downtown, you may want to avoid the Don Valley Parkway this afternoon.
Police have closed the southbound lanes of the DVP beyond Bayview/Bloor due to an investigation. The southbound on-ramp at Bayview/Bloor is also blocked.
It is not immediately clear when the lanes will reopen.