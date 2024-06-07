Southbound lanes on Hwy. 400 near Aurora, Ont. reopen after 2-vehicle crash
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
Published Friday, June 7, 2024 8:43PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2024 10:22PM EDT
All southbound lanes on Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont. have reopened after a two-vehicle collision, which resulted in a closure on Friday evening.
OPP said a transport truck and pickup truck collided shortly after 7 p.m. near King Road.
No injuries were reported, but police said a fuel leak from the tractor-trailer caused the shutdown of all southbound traffic.
The Ministry of Environment has been advised of the leak, which police said was contained to the scene.
The highway reopened just after 10 p.m.