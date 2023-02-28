The sudden arrival of heavy snow and freezing rain that showered southern Ontario on Monday will taper off in Toronto this morning while a winter weather advisory persists in other parts of the province, according to the national weather agency.

Environment Canada has ended a winter weather advisory in Toronto that left up to 10 centimetres of snow in the city. Heavy blowing snow hammered Toronto and swept through southern Ontario with a messy mix of rain and snow on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, snow will be swapped for risk of freezing drizzle as temperatures climb back into the positives.

However, the advisory still persists in Barrie, Kingston and pushes northward until Ottawa, where a freezing rain warning is in effect.

An advisory in York - Durham, which forecasted an additional 2 centimetres of snow paired with a freezing drizzle on Tuesday morning, has ended.

Environment Canada warned travel in the area may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the weather agency said on Tuesday morning.