Sparks to start in goal for Toronto as Maple Leafs take on Kings
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks (40) makes a save as Montreal Canadiens right winger Joel Armia (40) looks for a rebound during third period NHL preseason action in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Sparks will start in net for the Maple Leafs as Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 12:11PM EDT
TORONTO -- Garret Sparks will start in net for the Maple Leafs when Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.
Head coach Mike Babcock made the announcement Monday morning.
It's an unusual move for Toronto, given that usual starter Frederik Andersen had a day of rest after the Maple Leafs' 4-2 win on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Sparks made 25 saves but allowed six goals in his only start this season, a wild 7-6 overtime victory over Chicago last week.
Andersen has a 4-1 record with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage so far this season.