Following several weeks of intermittent haze due to wildfire smoke, Environment Canada has issued another special air quality statement for Toronto.

In the alert, Environment Canada said the smoke has resulted in reduced visibility in addition to poor air quality. The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks has said today’s air quality in Toronto will be poor enough to designate it “high risk.”

Earlier this week, Toronto’s air quality was briefly rated the worst in the world due to wafting wildfire smoke from Northern Ontario and Quebec. Environment Canada has suggested limiting time spent outdoors and drinking lots of water while the advisory is in place, as well as optimizing home HVAC systems for ideal air filtration.

Environment Canada has not yet said when the advisory will lift.