

The Canadian Press





Ontario's police watchdog has charged a former Peterborough constable following allegations of historical sexual assaults.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was contacted by the Peterborough Police Service in January.

The agency says a woman had complained about the officer to Peterborough police, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her years earlier.

The alleged assaults happened in 2006.

The SIU says the former officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one of breach of trust.

Christopher Robertson is due in court on May 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.