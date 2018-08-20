

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A special meeting will be held at city hall today for councillors to discuss possible legal options to fight provincial legislation that will slash the size of city council.

Councillors will review a confidential report from the city solicitor’s office about possible legal challenges to the Better Local Government Act, which was tabled by the Ford government and was given royal assent last week.

As a result of the bill, city council will be reduced from the planned 47 councillors to just 25.

Mayor John Tory has consistently criticized the government’s decision to move ahead with the bill without any formal public consultation.

“We have a very able team of lawyers led by our city solicitor Wendy Walberg and she’s written a very complete report,” Tory said Sunday.

“We’ll hear from her and have a chance to ask questions and then we’ll decide as a council whether we should take legal action or not because the process followed here is one that’s just wrong.”

Ford contends that reducing the size of council will make the city run more efficiently, ending unnecessarily lengthy debates at city hall.

The province has also suggested that the move will save the city $25 million.

Opponents of the bill have charged that changing the rules in the middle of a municipal election is undemocratic.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has accused Ford of using the bill to settle political scores.

Today’s meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m.