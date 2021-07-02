Special weather statement ends for Toronto
FILE- Environment Canada has issued a wind warning and a special weather statement for Toronto (George Stamou/CTV Toronto)
Published Friday, July 2, 2021 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 2, 2021 8:21PM EDT
A special weather statement has ended for Toronto after the city experienced heavy downpours Friday afternoon.
At around 4 p.m., Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the afternoon and evening.
Environment Canada estimated that the downpours would result in between 30 to 40 mm of rainfall in the city.
Some areas of the city also experienced pea-sized hail.
Shortly before 8:00 p.m., the special weather statement was lifted.