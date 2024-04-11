A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto, which could see up to 45 millimetres of rain by Friday morning.

Environment Canada made the alert Thursday afternoon amid periods of heavy rainfall in the city and ahead of thunderstorms later this evening.

“Rain has overspread the area and will continue through tonight. A risk of thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into tonight,” the federal weather agency said in a statement.

Officials warn that rainfall amounts could total 50 mm in areas affected by the thunderstorms, which could cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

The rain is expected to taper off by Friday morning. However, northwestern winds could produce gusts up to 80 km/h by late Friday afternoon and into the night.

Beyond Friday, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said the weekend will start out cool and breezy following an early morning shower Saturday. There is a risk of a few midday showers on Sunday, before a warmer and sunnier start to next week.

“Monday will offer a few morning clouds, a lighter southeast wind with a high of 17 C. Tuesday will bring us morning sunshine. But, anticipate evening showers and a high of 14 C,” he said.

Wednesday is expected to bring showers on an off throughout the day paired with a high of 17 C.