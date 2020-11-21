A significant snowfall is expected on Sunday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Toronto.

In its advisory on Saturday afternoon, the federal agency said a Colorado low will move across the region, bringing five to 10 centimetres of snow.

It is expected to begin Sunday morning, affecting travel due to moderate to heavy snow, according to Environment Canada.

Other areas in the GTA, including Peel, Halton, York and Durham, are also under a special weather statement.

The high for Sunday will be 2 C, with a wind chill of -3 in the morning.

Environment Canada said the snow will taper off overnight.

On Monday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 5 C.