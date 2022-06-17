A special weather statement for the Toronto region advising of strong winds has ended.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Friday afternoon as winds with gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour were expected to hit the region.

The agency warned that gusty winds would further damage trees and structures that were already weakened from recent storms.

On Thursday, the region was hit by a fast-moving row of thunderstorms that brought large hail and strong winds. Tornado warnings and watches were issued in some areas of eastern Ontario.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project tweeted Friday that they are investigating possible tornadoes during Thursday's storm, including one near Oshawa.

The special weather statement ended late Friday evening.

After a windy end to the week, Environment Canada said it will be clear and sunny on Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 20 C.