

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto could see up to 50 mm of rain this weekend, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

The weather agency says there could be significant rainfall starting Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The weekend will start with sunny skies and a high of 12 C before rain moves in the evening, Environment Canada says.

"A low pressure system will approach Southern Ontario late Saturday, with rain developing over the area Saturday evening," the weather agency says in a statement on Friday.

It is predicting total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm, with the heaviest rain falling overnight. Gusty easterly winds up to 60 km/h are also in the forecast.

Environment Canada says the rain will taper to showers by Sunday evening.

A high of 16 C and a low of 7 C are expected on Sunday.