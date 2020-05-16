A significant rainfall expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday night has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Toronto.

According to the weather advisory released on Saturday, rain is expected to develop Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening and will continue through Monday.

“Total rainfall amounts averaging 30 to 60 millimetres are expected with potential for higher amounts near 80 millimetres over the western GTA and in the Hamilton area,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

The weather agency said isolated thunderstorms are also possible. The rain is expected to taper off by Tuesday morning.

A high of 15 C is expected on Sunday, while 17 C will be the high on Monday.

Despite the rainy start to the week, summer-like temperatures are forecasted for Thursday and Friday, with a high of 24 C and 27 C, respectively.