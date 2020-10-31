The first day of November will be very windy in Toronto, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the city.

In an advisory issued Saturday afternoon, the weather agency said an Alberta clipper will bring winds gusting between 60 and 70 km/h beginning Sunday morning.

“Winds will then strengthen Sunday evening with gusts up to 80 km/h,” Environment Canada said.

Halton, Peel, York, and Durham regions are also under a special weather statement.

It will be cloudy with a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C in Toronto on Sunday.

Showers are expected in the morning, while a few flurries and local blowing snow are in the forecast in the evening, Environment Canada said.

The winds will diminish on Monday morning, according to Environment Canada. It will be sunny on Monday with a high of 6 C.