

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city and most of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of possible snowfall that could impact Thursday's morning commute.

"A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation tonight into Thursday morning," the weather agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will begin as a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday evening before it changes to light snow overnight, Environment Canada said.

The forecast shows the city could see up to two centimetres of snow.

Mississauga, Brampton, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Markham are also under a special weather statement.

Barrie could see up to 30 cm of snow by Friday morning.

The weather agency is advising motorists to drive cautiously as falling temperatures in the morning may cause roads to become icy or slippery.

It will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries on Thursday. The high will be 3 C, and the low will be minus 4 C.

On Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C is expected.