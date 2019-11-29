

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A special weather statement has been issued for the city and the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a possible mix of freezing rain and snow this weekend.

Environment Canada says that a strengthening low-pressure system could bring a messy mix of weather beginning Sunday morning.

“There remains some uncertainty as to the track of the low, however, there is the potential that some areas could see total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm by Monday morning,” Environment Canada says.

The weather agency says some areas could see freezing rain or ice pellets for several hours before transitioning to snow on Sunday afternoon.

Light snow is expected to fall through Sunday night before tapering off on Monday morning.

Before the system arrives, the city will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and a high of -1 C with the wind chill of -12 C in the morning and -6 in the afternoon. The temperature will dip to a low of -7 C, feeling more like -16 C.

On Sunday, the temperature will reach a high of 0 C and a low of -2 C.