A man is in hospital with critical injuries following a collision in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Peel police said they were called to Chinaguacousy Road and Burt Drive, north of Queen Street West, just after 12 p.m. for the crash.

A grey SUV was travelling southbound and making a left turn when it collided with a northbound motorcycle, Const. Tyler Bell said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma centre in “very serious” and life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown. When asked if speed was a factor, Bell said preliminary information suggested it was.

“There’s substantial damage here. As you can see, the SUV is facing the wrong direction. So the impact of (the collision) was quite substantial enough to turn the SUV almost 360 degrees,” he said.

Bell noted that the collision could have been avoidable.

“It’s not to say that any one driver is at fault here. The responsibility is shared for those on the road. For those turning left, you have to make sure that you’re doing so safely and you’re crossing lanes of traffic that are clear for you to do so,” he said.

“But there’s another consideration as well is: if a vehicle is travelling at an extremely high rate of speed, you can’t expect the motorist turning left to be able to properly gauge the time and distance required to flee the intersection.”

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area who may have witnessed the collision or have information to help in the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.