A 27-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from a vehicle that rolled off the ramp linking highways 407 and 427 and tumbled down an embankment early on Monday morning.

The OPP says they were called to the ramp from the southbound Highway 427 to eastbound Highway 407 at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a single- car rollover collision.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the vehicle entered the ramp and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle collided with the concrete wall on the left side of that ramp, the vehicle mounted that wall and tumbled down the embankment toward Steeles Avenue,” he said.

A 27-year-old Mississauga woman was then ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle, from Caledon, was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined but Schmidt said investigators were looking into “speed, alcohol and lack of restraints as contributors to this collision.”

The ramp was closed to traffic until about 5 a.m. to allow for an investigation.