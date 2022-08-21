Police are looking into whether speed and alcohol may be contributing factors to a serious, single-vehicle rollover in Mississauga.

The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Highway 410, just before Highway 401.

According to the OPP’s Highway Safety Division, a 22-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with a “life-altering” injury. Two other females in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, police said.

Serious collision: #Hwy410/401 SB to EB. Single vehicle rollover. 22 yr old male transported to trauma centre with life altering injury. Two other females minor injuries. Speed and alcohol consumption are being investigated by #MississaugaOPP as possible contributing factors. pic.twitter.com/pb8yI2pJYG — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 21, 2022

Investigators said while they were probing this crash, the driver of another vehicle drove through the road closure at high speed knocking down cones and flares. They were arrested after failing a roadside screening device for alcohol and charged with impaired driving (having a blood alcohol level is above 80 milligrams) and dangerous operation of a vehicle.