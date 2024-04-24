The Ontario government says it will soon be raising the speed limit along certain stretches of provincial highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the province confirmed that starting this summer, the speed limit will be raised from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 additional sections of provincial highways in both the southern and northern parts of Ontario.

While none of the sections are in the Greater Toronto Area, Hwy. 403 from Brantford to Hamilton and from Woodstock to Brantford are two areas that have been identified for a speed limit increase.

Speeds will also be increased along a 35-kilometre stretch on Highway 401 from Highway 35/115 to Cobourg.

The province says the move “builds on the safe and successful increase to six sections of provincial highways in 2022.”

It notes that the changes also “align with posted speed limits in other jurisdictions” across the country.

“Much of Ontario’s highway network was originally designed to safely accommodate speed limits of 110 km/h and data from our changes in 2022 show they do just that,” Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's minister of transportation, said in a written statement.

“These evidence-based increases are a common-sense change to make life more convenient for Ontario drivers while bringing our highway speed limits in line with other Canadian provinces.”

The changes will take effect “on the majority” of the sections on July 12 with the remainder happening “before the end of the year.”

Other sections set for speed limit increases include: