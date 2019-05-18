Speed was a factor in deadly collision in Guelph: police
A vehicle involved in a deadly collision in Guelph on Saturday morning is shown. (David Ritchie)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 9:57AM EDT
Police say that speed was a factor in a violent crash in Guelph that killed a man and left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.
Reports from the scene suggest that a single vehicle was travelling eastbound on Wellington Street near Imperial Road at around 12:45 a.m. when it left the roadway and slammed into a hydro pole.
The force of the impact was such that the vehicle was split in half.
Police say that a male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene while a female occupant was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing, according to police.