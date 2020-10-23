New data on the city’s photo radar cameras shows that while the number of tickets issued during the second month of enforcement dropped, speeding has become a particularly big problem on one Etobicoke street.

The cameras, which are located in community safety zones near dozens of the city’s schools, were first installed at the beginning of the year but only began issuing tickets in July.

In the first month that tickets were issued, more than 22,000 fines were handed out to heavy-footed drivers.

During the second month of the program, which tracked tickets distributed between Aug. 6 and Sept. 5, the number of tickets dropped to a little over 15,000, a figure which Mayor John Tory said is encouraging.

But the mayor pointed out that the newly released data does still indicate that many drivers continue to flout the rules even after facing fines.

During the second month of enforcement, there were 1,198 repeat offenders identified.

That figure is down from the first month, when 2,239 repeat offenders were detected by the cameras.

Torys said one vehicle received eight tickets over the course of the month.

“What does it take to get eight tickets in a month,” Tory asked.

“This is not just driving a little over the limit. This is driving very fast and doing it every day.”

He noted that one camera in Etobicoke on Renforth Drive, near Lafferty Street, issued 1,534 tickets, accounting for 10 per cent of the total number of tickets issued by all of the city’s 50 cameras over the one-month period.

“We've had some excessive speeds there, incredibly excessive speeds,” Tory said.

The highest fines were issued to four vehicles caught going 86-kilometres-per-hour in a 40-kilometre speed zone.

The owners of thoe vehicles were each given a $682 ticket, according to the city.

“There is still a lot of things that make you just shake your head completely,” Tory said.

The mayor added that he would like to see the number of tickets continue to decline in the months ahead.

“I hope the number of tickets comes down every month because it means people are getting the message,” he said.