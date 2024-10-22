Leafs defenceman Ekman-Larsson fined for interference against Lightning's Guentzel

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates his goal with teammates Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) and Max Domi (11) during second period NHL hockey action against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. The NHL has fined Ekman-Larsson US$5,000 for his hit on Tampa forward Jake Guentzel.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Toronto defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson US$5,000 for his hit on Tampa Bay forward Jake Guentzel.

The incident occurred in the third period of the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the visiting Lightning on Monday.

Ekman-Larsson skated in front of Guentzel and threw his back into a hit as the Tampa Bay forward chased a puck. Guentzel’s head snapped back as he fell to the ice, but he remained in the game.

Ekman-Larsson was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play.

It was the second time in the game that the two players had a run-in. Guentzel was assessed a roughing minor in the second period for hitting Ekman-Larsson in the face with his forearm following a scrum.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press