Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey retired by Toronto Raptors in mid-game ceremony

An emotional Vince Carter watches his No. 15 jersey being raised to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena during a mid-game ceremony.

TORONTO — Vince Carter hoped Toronto Raptors fans could embrace his complicated legacy with the team during his jersey retirement ceremony.

They did not let him down.

All 19,800 fans at Scotiabank Arena stood for the entirety of the 20-minute ceremony on Saturday night during the intermission of Toronto’s game with the Sacramento Kings. Carter spoke directly to the fans in the arena and those watching at home during his brief speech before the purple banner was raised to the venue’s rafters.

“When that jersey goes up shortly, it’s not just Carter 15 going up, it’s all of us going up,” said Carter to loud cheers. “The memories that had been created for six years, however you view it, go up tonight.

“So I hope and pray we enjoy our jersey being retired forever.”

Carter was joined by family and former teammates for the on-court ceremony MCed by TV broadcaster Matt Devlin. Former Raptors Jerome Williams, Dee Brown, Kevin Williams, Muggsy Bogues, Antonio Davis, Alvin Williams, Morris Peterson, Charles Oakley and Tracy McGrady — Carter’s cousin and a fellow Hall of Famer — all watched on from chairs set up on the floor.

A video that featured Alvin Williams, former Raptors general manager Glen Grunwald, Kings forward DeMar DeRozan, Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry, former Toronto play-by-play man Chuck Swirsky, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Toronto all-star Scottie Barnes, Carter’s mother, wife, and children, as well as Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum played at the start of the ceremony to congratulate Carter.

Raptors team president Masai Ujiri psyched up the sold-out crowd with a rousing speech to introduce Carter.

“He is a legend. He’s an icon. He’s half-man, he’s half-amazing,” said Ujiri. “He is the Vince Carter effect, right? Yes. He builds our community. He helped us put Toronto on the map.

“He taught us how to fly, and those who don’t know how to fly, he taught us how to dream how to fly.”

Carter thanked several Raptors front office members by name, rap superstar Drake, his family, and former teammates before turning his attention to the fans.

“(It’s) an unbelievable day that has never been experienced here on the basketball side,” said Carter. “I’m honoured to begin to share this moment together, finally.”

It was a cathartic experience after Carter’s departure from Toronto after six-plus seasons soured his relationship with the team and its fan base.

Carter was acquired by Toronto in a draft-night trade in 1998 and he led the team to its first three playoff appearances between 2000 and 2002. Grunwald and the entire coaching staff were fired in the 2004 off-season and Carter had friction with new GM Rob Babcock, which led to him being traded midseason to the then-New Jersey Nets on Dec. 17, 2004.

Many fans felt Carter had forced the trade by quitting on the team and booed him when he returned to Toronto with the Nets. He said in a news conference before the ceremony that for a long time he never thought he’d be welcomed back by Raptors fans.

“Have you seen me lately? I really don’t know what else to say. I feel like my emotions speak louder than words. It tells a story,” said Carter when asked about how it felt to be recognized by the Raptors after their fans roundly booed him for nearly a decade after the trade.

“It’s just appreciation for where we were, where we were getting to, and where we are now, and now you wrap that up with a bow, you know what I’m saying?

“Nothing else needs to be said if you can’t really understand that. I mean, walking around with deaf ears and blind eyes.”

The 47-year-old Carter said that a game in 2014, when he was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, was a turning point in his relationship with Toronto fans. The Raptors were celebrating their 20th anniversary and honoured every former player that came through Scotiabank Arena — even Carter — with a highlight-reel video.

Carter was booed when he was introduced that night, cheered during the video, and then booed when he checked back into the game, but it made him realize that the old wounds might be healing.

“Standing right here, watching that video, tearing up, my heart was full of joy to finally have that moment with you all,” Carter said in his speech. “It was something that I always wanted, a feeling I wanted us all to have, which got us where we are today.”

Carter retired from professional basketball in 2020 after 22 years in the NBA and was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Oct. 13.

He believes that his passion for basketball is what drew Raptors fans to him, but also why they turned on him after he left.

“I just wanted to play. I just loved to hoop. I was that guy always walking around with a little bop, because I had music in my mind, wanting to fly around the arenas and dunk on people,” said Carter in the news conference. “Which is why people fell in love, which is why I understand why people were sad and had their feelings, because they gravitated to that they enjoyed it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press