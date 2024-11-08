Maple Leafs put superstar Auston Matthews on injured reserve, call up Connor Dewar

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)

TORONTO — Superstar Auston Matthews has been placed on the Toronto Maple Leafs' injured reserve.

The move is retroactive to Nov. 3 when the Leafs captain suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Forward Connor Dewar was recalled from a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan with the Toronto Marlies, the minor-league affiliate of the Maple Leafs.

Matthews has five goals and six assists in 13 games for Toronto (7-5-2) this season.

He had 69 goals and 38 assists last season, earning the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer.

Dewar had a goal and four assists in 17 games for the Maple Leafs last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press