Toronto's Rogers Centre to host WWE's Elimination Chamber on March 1

The professional wrestling promoter says it will hold its Elimination Chamber premium live event at the downtown ballpark on March 1. It will be the second consecutive year that Elimination Chamber is held outside the United States after Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, held it this year.

Toronto's Scotiabank Arena hosted the Money In The Bank premium live event on July 6.

“Canada is an amazing place to host our biggest premium live events, with its passionate fans and rich history that spans decades,” said WWE chief content officer Paul (Triple H) Levesque. “On the heels of a record-breaking Money In The Bank this past July, we are excited to return to Toronto for an even larger event in 2025.”

This is WWE’s first event in Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18 in 2002, which featured the “Icon vs. Icon” match between Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson and Hulk Hogan.

Rogers Centre also hosted WrestleMania VI in 1990 that saw Hogan face The Ultimate Warrior in a winner-take-all match between the Intercontinental Champion and WWF Champion.

The home of the Toronto Blue Jays has undergone extensive renovations over the past two years to make it a baseball-specific stadium, but it still has the capacity to host other events like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Nov. 14-23.

Priority passes for Elimination Chamber are on sale through On Location ticket vendor.

Vancouver's Rogers Arena is hosting Survivor Series: War Games on Nov. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press