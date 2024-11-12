Argos sign QB Bryan Scott, adding depth to under centre for Grey Cup

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Bryan Scott (5) loses his helmet while being sacked by Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Tyrone Hill Jr. (33) during CFL pre-season action in Hamilton on Saturday, May 27, 2023. The Argonauts have signed Scott to give them depth at under centre heading into the Grey Cup following the injury to star quarterback Chad Kelly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed quarterback Bryan Scott to give them depth at under centre heading into the Grey Cup following the injury to star quarterback Chad Kelly.

Kelly sustained a broken ankle late in the third quarter for the Argonauts' 30-28 win over Montreal in the East Division final on Saturday.

Veteran Nick Arbuckle finished the game and is slated to start for Toronto against Winnipeg in Sunday’s Grey Cup game in Vancouver.

Cameron Dukes is slated to serve as backup.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Scott played in nine games with Toronto this season, getting limited action while throwing for one touchdown. He also spent time with the Blue Bombers.

Scott, from Rolling Hills, Calif., dressed for 18 games for Toronto last season, when the Argos went 16-2 in the regular season before losing to Montreal in the East final.

e has also spent time with the Edmonton Elks and the B.C. Lions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press