Hockey Canada elects Fontaine, re-elects Apps, Fowler to board

A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to the organization's head office in Calgary, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

OTTAWA — Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members elected Daniel Fontaine and re-elected Gillian Apps and Amanda Fowler to the national sports organization's board for three-year terms Saturday.

Hockey Canada made the announcement on the heels of a two-day summit in Ottawa tackling sexism, gender-based violence, homophobia and transphobia in the sport.

Former NHL and Canadian team goaltender Corey Hirsch has left the nine-member board, but Hockey Canada chair Jonathan Goldbloom said in a statement he's counting on Hirsch to remain involved going forward.

Fontaine of New Westminster, B.C. is a member of the Métis Nation and the CEO of a consulting company.

Toronto's Apps, a Canadian women's team forward and three-time Olympic gold medallist, chairs Hockey Canada's women's and girls' committee.

Fowler of Mississauga, Ont. is overseeing the creation of a new national team athlete committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press