Tatum's 3-pointer at the buzzer in OT gives the Celtics a victory over the Raptors

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) attempts to stop Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) from scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 126-123 on Saturday night.

Tatum finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 27 points. Al Horford and Derrick White scored 18 points apiece.

Toronto has lost seven straight and failed to register its first road win of the season despite getting a career-high 35 points from Jakob Poeltl, who finished 16 of 19 from the field with 12 rebounds. RJ Barrett added 25 points and 10 rebounds.

With the game tied at 112 in regulation, Barrett connected on a runner in the lane and was fouled by Brown with 59 seconds remaining. But Barrett missed his ensuing free throw.

Boston’s Neemias Queta, who started in place of Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy), scored a driving layup on Boston’s next possession.

HORNETS 115, BUCKS 114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half, and Charlotte overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first triple-double of the season to beat Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his foul line jumper rimmed out.

Miles Bridges returned from a three-game absence and scored 19 points, while Moussa Diabate added 12 points and 14 rebounds off the bench.

Taurean Price had 23 points for the Bucks, while Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. Bobby Portis had 21 points.

The Hornets led by four before Pat Connaughton made a 3-pointer and then, following Ball’s miss, drove the lane and scored to put Milwaukee up by one with 19 seconds left.

LAKERS 104, PELICANS 99

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 31 points and 14 rebounds and Los Angeles extended their winning streak to five games with a victory over New Orleans.

LeBron James highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of pivotal 3-pointers in the final minutes, but his career-long four-game triple-double streak came to an end.

Rookie Dalton Knecht hit five 3s to finish with a career-high 27 points in a spot start for the Lakers.

One night after posting 40 points and 12 rebounds in a victory at San Antonio, Davis reached the 30-point plateau for the eighth time in 12 games played this season.

Brandon Ingram scored 32 points, and reserve Jaylen Nowell scored 16 points for the Pelicans, who’ve lost 10 of their last 12 games.

MAVERICKS 110, SPURS 93

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford scored 22 points apiece as Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over San Antonio, who played without star center Victor Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama, last season’s unanimous selection as NBA Rookie of the Year, was sidelined with a bruised right knee and is day to day. He got hurt during a home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Zach Collins, Wembanyama’s replacement in the starting lineup, led the Spurs with a season-high 20 points. Julian Champagnie scored 13, all in the first half.

Gafford set a season high for points as Dallas got a season-best 54 from its bench.

KINGS 121, JAZZ 117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After scoring 60 points in a losing effort the night before, De’Aaron Fox scored 49 points to lead Sacramento to a win over Utah.

Fox went 16 of 30 from the field and made 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, and he also added nine assists and two steals. Fox now has the most points over a two-game span in franchise history, surpassing DeMarcus Cousins.

Kevin Huerter had 18 points, and Trey Lyles added 17 points for the Kings.

Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Collin Sexton added 18 points and Keyonte George scored 19 points for the Jazz.

DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis were sidelined for Sacramento, and Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler did not play for the Jazz.

The Associated Press