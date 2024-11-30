Canada's Mikael Kingsbury kicks off World Cup season with 91st gold medal

Winner Mikael Kingsbury of Canada competes during the FIS Freestyle World Cup men's moguls finals in Ruka in Kuusamo, Finland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lehtikuva via AP-Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva

RUKA — Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury started the World Cup season in dominant fashion, racing to yet another moguls gold in Ruka, Finland, on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Olympic and world champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished with 83.90 points, ahead of Sweden’s Walter Wallberg (81.14) and Ikuma Horishima of Japan (80.51).

Fellow Canadian Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., came in eighth with a score of 75.07.

Kingsbury, now in his 16th season, has 91 World Cup victories and 130 medals in 151 starts.

Last season, he surpassed Swedish alpine skier Ingemar Stenmark for the most all-time World Cup victories by a male athlete in any ski discipline.

Kingsbury won an Olympic moguls gold medal in 2018, and silver in both 2014 and 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press