Canadian women lose twice but advance to quarterfinals at Emirates Dubai Sevens

Women’s captains, including Canada captain Piper Logan, second right, pose for a portrait prior to the 2024 Emirates Dubai 7s on Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-World Rugby-Alex Ho *MANDATORY CREDIT *

DUBAI — Canada's women defeated Brazil but lost to Japan and New Zealand on Day 1 of the Emirates Dubai Sevens, the opening event of World Rugby's 2025 HSBC SVNS series.

Canada (1-2-0) finished third in Pool C on Saturday, behind New Zealand (3-0-0) and Japan (2-1-0), while Brazil (0-3-0) was fourth.

Helped by other results, the Canadian women advance to Sunday's quarterfinals where they will face Australia, which has won the last four Dubai titles.

Australia dispatched China, Fiji and Ireland by a combined 118-12 score in Pool A play.

The other quarterfinals are Britain versus Japan, New Zealand versus Ireland and the United States versus France.

Captain Piper Logan scored the lone try in Canada's opening match at The Sevens Stadium, a 40-5 loss to Japan.

Canada had won seven of the eight previous meetings with Japan on the circuit.

Asia Hogan-Rochester scored three tries and Breanne Nicholas, Carmen Izyk and Pamphinette Buisa added singles as the Canadians rebounded to thump Brazil 38-12. It marked the first-ever HSBC SVNS try for Izyk, from High River, Alta.

Hogan-Rochester kicked two conversions, while Nicholas and Shoshanah Seumanutafa added one each as Canada improved to 18-0-1 all-time against Brazil.

The day wrapped up with a rematch of the July 30 Paris Olympic final, won 19-12 by New Zealand.

The Black Ferns Sevens won 38-5 on Saturday, scoring three early tries before Mahalia Robinson touched down for Canada's lone score. New Zealand's HSBC SVNS record against Canada improved to 36-2-1.

The Canada women finished fifth overall in last season's HSBC SVNS standings. New Zealand topped the table, lifting the trophy in Vancouver and at three other events, while No. 9 Japan and No. 10 Brazil had to survive a relegation playoff in June in Madrid to preserve their core status on the circuit.

The Canadian men lost their relegation battle in June after finishing last in the 12-team standings. They are now looking to win their way back to World Rugby's elite sevens competition via the second-tier Challenger Series.

After Dubai, the teams head to Cape Town for the second event of the season Dec 7-8. Following a late-January stop in Perth, Australia, the seven-event HSBC SVNS season lands in Vancouver on Feb. 21-23.

The SVNS league winners are declared after the first six events with the top eight men's and women's teams then contesting the SVNS champions title in the final competition of the season May 3-4 in Carson, Calif.

Olympic champion France is looking to retain its SVNS crown after defeating league winners Argentina to claim the inaugural men's title in 2024. Olympic bronze medallist South Africa has won five straight Dubai tournaments and seven of the last eight.

New Zealand's women are bidding to win back the SVNS Champions title they lost to Australia in 2024.

The Canadian squad in Dubai features four of the players who won silver medal at the Paris Olympics: Logan, Hogan-Rochester, Carissa Norsten and Shalaya Valenzuela.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024

The Canadian Press