Sports

Toronto Tempo unveiled as handle for new WNBA team as leak accelerates unveiling

By The Canadian Press
The Toronto Tempo logo, Toronto's new WNBA team, is shown in this handout image. Canada's new WNBA franchise will be called the Toronto Tempo, a handle unveiled with some haste Thursday morning after it was leaked the previous day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Toronto Tempo

TORONTO — Canada's new WNBA franchise will be called the Toronto Tempo, a handle officially unveiled with some haste this morning after it was leaked yesterday.

The name appeared — briefly — on a team drop-down menu on the WNBA's official website.

The logo shows a light-blue basketball emblazoned with a T and leaving a trail, as if in motion.

Team president Teresa Resch says the team colours will be blue and red, calling it "a modern take on a very familiar Canadian colour palate."

Toronto was awarded a WNBA team in May, becoming the league’s first franchise outside the U.S.

The new team will be owned and operated by Kilmer Sports Ventures, which reportedly paid US$115 million for the WNBA team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press