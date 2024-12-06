MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton still trying to improve

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right) drives past Toronto Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo during second-half NBA action in Toronto on Thursday, December 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — An average night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still makes him one of the best players in the NBA.

The Hamilton native had 30 points, five assists and four rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 129-92 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. That came in just 30 minutes of play with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault resting his starters toward the end of the blowout.

“The process of getting better and adding something is the best feeling for me in any sport, in competitive sports,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game, wearing a long, black, furry coat, large jewelled cross, and sunglasses. “When it’s all said and done, I want to be a basketball player with no holes in my game.”

The performance was close to his average numbers for the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander entered the game averaging 29.8 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He’s fourth in points per game in the NBA behind Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (32.6), Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball (31.1) and Denver’s Nikola Jokic (30.1).

The 26-year-old has actually been better on the road than at home in his sixth NBA season, averaging about a point more in front of opposing fans. He’s been particularly hot as of late, averaging 33.7 points over his past six road games.

“I have a routine that I try to emulate every city I go to,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who played his rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to Oklahoma City. “That was a challenge for me early in my career, just like never travelled like that playing basketball, but I kind of got the hang of it now.

“I think I figured it out.”

The one aspect of Gilgeous-Alexander’s game that was off in Toronto was his three-point shooting. He made only one of 10 attempts from beyond the arc, well below his 34.4 three-point shooting percentage this season.

“I thought we did a great job of just taking what they gave us,” Daigneault said on Gilgeous-Alexander’s shooting against the Raptors. “Making simple plays, sharing the ball, playing quick and decisive on the catch, shooting when we were open.

“I thought he played like that. I thought everybody played like that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was born in Toronto but moved to Hamilton when he was 11. He was asked on Thursday which city he considers his home and he made it clear that Hamilton is what made him who he is.

But playing in Toronto was still special for him.

“Playing in front of people that are from where I’m from, grew up the way I grew up, seeing the same things I’ve seen, it’s like a little connection,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished behind Jokic in MVP voting last season. “Even if I don’t know them, we share a common bond. It’s cool.

“I’m proud to be Canadian, to play in front of Canadians, the special feeling, whether I know them or not.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press