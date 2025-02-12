Former Blue Jays star slugger Bautista named to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista acknowledges the crowd after leaving the baseball game against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

ST. MARYS, ONTARIO, CANADA — Former Toronto Blue Jays star slugger José Bautista is among the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2025.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced its newest members Wednesday.

Bautista was a six-time MLB all-star who led the Blue Jays to two post-season appearances.

He is best known for his memorable “bat flip” home run against the Texas Rangers in the 2015 American League Division Series.

Joining Bautista are former major-league pitcher Érik Bédard, Women’s National Team standout Amanda Asay and longtime Baseball Canada head coach and executive Greg Hamilton.

The class of 2025 will be formally inducted June 7 in St. Marys, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.