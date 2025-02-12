Raptors drop 76ers to a season-worst 13 games under .500 with 106-103 victory

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, center, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., left, and Guerschon Yabusele during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 33 points, Immanuel Quickley added 23 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 106-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Gradey Dick added 17 points, including a clutch late 3-pointer. Barnes fed Ochai Agbaji for a layup with 1:32 left to put the Raptors up for good.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the 76ers (20-33) fell a season-worst 13 games under .500. Jared Butler had 15 points off the bench, and Paul George added 12.

Tyrese Maxey had just five points on 1-for-9 shooting. He was 1-for-7 from 3-point range, where the 76ers finished 9-for-38.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: Before the game, the Raptors signed Brandon Ingram to a three-year, US$120 million extension. He was acquired from New Orleans last week but hasn’t played since Dec. 7 due to an ankle injury.

76ers: The Sixers got plenty of bench scoring, with 15 points from Butler and 13 from Quentin Grimes. But it came on a night when Maxey ended a run of 18 straight games of 25 or more points.

KEY MOMENT

Embiid shot 4-for-13 in the second half and 2-for-6 in the fourth quarter. He committed a turnover with the 76ers down two and 8.1 seconds left, allowing Dick to hit a free throw for the final margin.

KEY STAT

In an overall poor shooting game, the Raptors were 3-for-9 from 3-point range in the fourth, just enough to get the win.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

76ers: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

The Associated Press