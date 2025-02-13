Raptors announce multi-year extension for recently acquired forward Brandon ingram

TORONTO — The timing was impeccable.

Just as Brandon Ingram was discussing the increased media coverage he hopes to receive as a Toronto Raptor, three more people sauntered into his introductory press conference: teammates Scottie Barnes, Ja’Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead.

“Everybody’s goofy. Everybody wants to have fun. Everybody wants the best for each other,” Ingram said of his early impressions of his new teammates.

“And with guys being young, you see a lot of guys still being professionals. And that’s something you don’t see early on in careers, guys being professionals, being on time, listening to coach, being receptive to information. Some guys that I definitely want to be around.”

Team president Masai Ujiri, head coach Darko Rajakovic and assistant Jama Mahlalela, among others, also huddled around Ingram’s Toronto introduction, held alongside general manager Bobby Webster ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The sign of unity came just minutes after the team announced a multi-year contract extension reportedly worth three years and US$120 million with its new star.

Now, the Raptors need that chemistry to translate onto the court.

“First thing that I heard is they want to make me an all star again and I’m going to be a big part of what they do moving forward," Ingram said. "I want to come here and learn. I want to come here and be a sponge, shift the culture, make it a winning culture."

Toronto acquired the 27-year-old small forward from the New Orleans Pelicans at the NBA trade deadline last Thursday for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and first- and second-round draft picks.

The one-time all star from Kingston, N.C., has yet to play for Toronto as he continues to heal from a left ankle sprain suffered on Dec. 7. He said there is no timetable for a return despite pushing the injury “hard” since joining the Raptors in Oklahoma City on Friday.

“I haven't been active for two months, so it's going to take a little bit to get my conditioning together, but hopefully soon,” he said.

Ingram averaged 24.2 points per game in 18 appearances for New Orleans this season, along with 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The career 46.8 per cent shooter (36.3 per cent from three) should add a needed dose of shooting to a Raptors team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in both three-point percentage and total makes from deep.

“He's entering his prime, age-wise matches up with a lot of the guys in our team. And as we always say — it takes a lot of really good players to win in this league, so that's the most important for us. And so when the opportunity came about with New Orleans, considering what we gave up in the deal, it’s a no brainer for us,” Webster said.

When Ingram does make his Raptors debut, the major question will be how he fits alongside franchise stalwart Barnes.

Ingram said he has already noticed how vocal Barnes is with his teammates.

“From the first time I stepped in I noticed that his teammates follow him. They follow his voice. He’s defence first, really long and athletic," the new addition said. "He’s really pass-first and I like playing with selfless guys that just want to win and don’t care about stats."

Rajakovic said he spoke with Ingram for two hours in Philadelphia, where the Raptors beat the 76ers on Tuesday.

The coach lauded Ingram’s scoring ability, saying he’s “just a basketball hooper,” and added that he foresees a snug fit alongside Barnes and RJ Barrett.

“All of those guys can create off the dribble, they can create their own shot, they’re unselfish, they like to move the ball, they like to play for a team," the coach said. "I think they’re gonna be a really good fit together."

For now, however, the build will have to stay in practice and in the locker room.

Ingram said he hopes Barnes brings the “goof” out of him while he looks forward to taking the rookie Walter under his wing.

It remains early, but the off-court fit appears to be snug alongside a squad that Rajakovic called the most “connected” team of his NBA career.

“We have a very unique group," he said. "They really cheer for each other, they love each other, they support each other and they really want each other to succeed."

And for good measure, Ingram said Toronto has always been his favourite road trip.

“At the beginning of the year, every time the schedule comes out, the first team we mark is Toronto and I don’t think it’s ever for the team — it’s for the city. So, that jumped out,” he said, with Rajakovic later adding that Ingram has already raved about the food.

“And also, I just felt that I needed a fresh start. A fresh start somewhere where guys played hard and they listened.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.

Myles Dichter, The Canadian Press