Canada, U.S. set for next chapter in heated rivalry at 4 Nations: 'I can't wait.'

Canada forward Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal over Sweden with teammates from left to right, Cale Makar (8), Sam Reinhart (13), Sidney Crosby (87) and Connor McDavid (97) during 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Feb. 12, 2025.

BROSSARD, Que. — Connor McDavid was hanging out with buddies from his Toronto minor hockey team.

Nathan MacKinnon was trying to get home to Nova Scotia from the prep school he attended in Minnesota. A cancelled flight due to winter weather forced him to stay behind with a friend's family.

It was Feb. 28, 2010, and the teenagers, much like the rest of Canada, were on the edge of their seats as the national team met the United States in the men's Olympic hockey final.

Sidney Crosby — a 22-year-old, baby-faced superstar — stitched his name into the country's sporting fabric that memorable Sunday when he scored the overtime goal that clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory and tied a bow on the Vancouver Games.

"We had all got together to watch," McDavid recalled.

"Any hockey fan remembers where they were," MacKinnon added.

The pair have waited a long time to play against the Americans at the highest level. They're set to finally get that chance — with Crosby still leading the charge.

Canada and the U.S. will square off in a mouth-watering, marquee matchup Saturday night at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

"A hockey game that you love to be a part of, no matter what experience you've had in the past," said Crosby, the country's 37-year-old captain coming off Wednesday's three-assist performance in a 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden.

"Excited for the challenge."

That will come in the form of a skilled, tough, big-bodied opponent that thumped Finland 6-1 on Thursday at an event that represents NHL players' return to high-level international competition and is serving as a teaser for what's to come when the league returns to the Olympics next year.

"There's no bigger rivalry," Canadian forward Brad Marchand said. "They're the games that everybody dreams about playing growing up.

"Memories that will last a lifetime."

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk — the bash brothers from down south — made their presence felt against Finland, combining for five points as part of a dominant physical effort.

"The biggest game that I've ever played in my career," Brady Tkachuk said of facing Canada after helping his country down the Finns. "Bigger than just the guys on the ice."

The Canadians are making at least two changes to their lineup, including one out of necessity.

Travis Sanheim will draw in on defence after Shea Theodore (upper-body injury, week-to-week) was hurt against Sweden, which faces Finland in another matchup of regional rivals Saturday afternoon.

Bruising forward Sam Bennett, meanwhile, will take the place of Travis Konecny. He skated alongside Marchand — a fellow agitator with a similar nasty streak — at Friday's practice.

"As big a game as they come," Bennett said. "I can't wait."

No. 1 blueliner Cale Makar (illness) didn't hit the ice at the Montreal Canadiens' facility, but head coach Jon Cooper said he's "confident" the 2021-22 Norris Trophy winner will be available.

If Makar can't go, the Canadians have the option of bringing in Thomas Harley — a player not currently part of the roster but on standby.

Canada jumped out to an early 1-0 advantage Wednesday inside an electric Bell Centre only to blow a 3-1 lead in the third period before Mitch Marner scored a dramatic winner in extra time off a Crosby setup.

"Great start," MacKinnon said. "We need to hopefully keep that going a little longer. Think all of us were very, very excited, amped up. Maybe the adrenalin dumped a little bit halfway.

"But it's a huge advantage having that support."

The NHL went to five Olympics between 1998 and 2014, but skipped 2018 for financial reasons. The league then withdrew from the 2022 Games because of COVID-19 worries.

Russia, banned because of its war in Ukraine, and Czechia aren't part of the 4 Nations field that's still the closest men's hockey has come to best-on-best play since the 2016 World Cup. The round-robin event shifts to Boston for two games Monday — Canada against Finland, Sweden against the U.S. — ahead of Thursday's final.

The likes of McDavid, MacKinnon, American captain Auston Matthews and a host of hockey's other stars currently in their prime had never had the chance to face the sport's best in their countries' colours before this week.

Now the next chapter in the Canada-U.S. rivalry is coming quick.

"It's big," McDavid said. "What you dream of."

FACING SID

U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan's day job is standing behind the Pittsburgh Penguins bench. He's seen first-hand what Crosby does in high-stakes moments.

"Big-game player," said Sullivan, who won the Stanley Cup with No. 87 in both 2016 and 2017. "I would anticipate he'll be at his best against us."

ANTHEM TALK

Fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Thursday's game, continuing a trend at professional sporting events in Canada following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

"I know what's going on and I understand Canadians' frustration," said defenceman Drew Dougthy, who won Olympic gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014. "But I think we should respect the anthems … I don't think anyone should be booing."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press