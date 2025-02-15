CAA Centre in Brampton to stage new Canada Super 60 cricket league in July

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, and Tom Latham run between the wickets during the tri-series ODI cricket final match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fareed Khan

TORONTO — The new Canada Super 60 cricket league will launch in July at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., organizers said Friday.

The league features the short-form 10-over version of the game. Matches last about 90 minutes with each team batting for 10 overs (60 balls), making for all-action contests with batsmen swinging for the boundary in search of runs.

In contrast, the Global T20 Canada tournament, which has taken place at the same Brampton venue since 2018, features the 20-over version of the game.

The new competition is being organized by British-based Star 333 Sports Inc., in conjunction with Cricket Canada, with former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh serving as the face of the competition.

Like Global T20 Canada, the eight teams in the Canada Super 60 League will be made up of Canadian talent, international stars and a quota of players from associate nations.

Organizers say the Super 60 League will be the first league in North America to feature both men’s and women’s competitions from the start. To start, two of the eight teams will be women’s squads. They will play each other, with the plan to add more as the event grows.

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer, has been named assistant tournament director. Coetzer currently serves as a women’s cricket coach for Durham County Cricket Club and the Welsh Fire in The Hundred competition also consulting for the England women’s A team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025