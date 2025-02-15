Canada's Makar a game-time decision, Binnington to start versus U.S. at 4 Nations

Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) looks for the puck between the legs of Sweden forward Rickard Rakell (67) as Canada defenceman Cale Makar (8) looks on during overtime 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

BROSSARD, QUE. — Top defenceman Cale Makar is a game-time decision for Canada’s highly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off matchup against the United States on Saturday night.

Makar — an all-situations blueliner who quarterbacks Canada’s loaded top power-play unit — participated in the Canadian teams morning skate after missing practice Friday with an illness. But head coach Jon Cooper wouldn’t confirm that he would play Saturday night.

Cooper said goalie Jordan Binnington will start for the second consecutive game.

Canada opened the tournament with a nail-biting 4-3 overtime win Wednesday against Sweden. The U.S., meanwhile, bulldozed their way to a 6-1 win over Finland on Thursday.

Bitter rivals Sweden and Finland were to meet Saturday afternoon at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The 4 Nations shifts to Boston for a pair of round-robin games Monday before next Thursday’s final.

Canada dropped to six healthy defencemen when Shea Theodore exited against Sweden with an upper-body injury.

Travis Sanheim will take his place in the lineup while Thomas Harley, a non-roster player who’s on standby, would enter if Makar is ruled out.

Harley skated on Saturday morning at CN Sports Complex after Makar left the ice.

On offence, gritty forward Sam Bennett is replacing Travis Konecny after being a healthy scratch Wednesday.

Goaltending was a concern for Canada leading up to the tournament, considered the star-studded team’s biggest weakness. Cooper ultimately stuck with Binnington after choosing not to reveal Canada’s starter after practice Friday.

The St. Louis Blues goalie allowed a less-than-stellar three goals on 26 shots against Sweden — including a wrist shot by Adrian Kempe that he’ll surely want back — but stood tall with a game-saving stop on Mika Zibanejad in overtime.

Vegas netminder Adin Hill will back up while Montreal’s Sam Montembeault serves as Canada’s third-stringer.

Vézina Trophy favourite Connor Hellebuyck will be in goal for the U.S. after stopping 20 shots against Finland.

The Americans didn’t make any changes to their lineup.