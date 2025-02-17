AFC Toronto signs Canadian forward Mya Jones on loan from NWSL's San Diego Wave

Canadian forward Mya Jones (left) dribbles the ball for San Diego Wave during a National Women’s Soccer League match against NJ/NY Gotham FC, May 12, 2024, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Jones has joined AFC Toronto of the new Northern Super League on a season-long loan from San Diego. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-San Diego Wave *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO — AFC Toronto has added former Canadian youth international forward Mya Jones on a season-long loan from the NWSL’s San Diego Wave.

The 23-year-old from Calgary scored two goals for San Diego in 19 appearances, including 12 starts, last season after being drafted in the third round (42nd overall) of the 2024 NWSL draft.

“Mya is another quality addition to our group and we are thrilled to be welcoming another Canadian talent back home,” Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson said in a statement. “She is a player who is comfortable operating in several positions in the forward areas and has the ability to both create and score goals. After a year in the NWSL with San Diego, Mya is prepared to help make history in Toronto.”

Before San Diego, Jones scored 26 goals and added 27 assists in 93 appearances for the University of Memphis from 2019 to 2023. As a senior, Jones was a unanimous choice as American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists in 22 games.

Jones, a four-time All-Conference first-seam selection who was the 2020 AAC Midfielder of the Year, is the second Memphis player to earn AAC Offensive Player of the Year honours, following fellow Canadian Clarissa Larisey in 2019.

Jones helped Memphis to three straight AAC titles and five NCAA tournament appearances.

On the international front, Jones has represented Canada at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels.

Jones played youth soccer for the Calgary Foothills WFC and Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX Program.

“Canada has waited years for a professional women’s soccer league and after learning more about AFC Toronto’s project, it felt like the natural next step to develop my career. It was an offer I really couldn’t refuse,” Jones said in a club statement. “I’ve had the pleasure of learning from some of women’s soccer’s most talented stars during my time in the NWSL and I’m excited to use that experience to help make history and inspire young Canadian players to reach new heights.”

The six-team Northern Super League kicks off its inaugural season April 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025