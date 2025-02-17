Canada impresses early, hangs on late to beat Finland and advance to 4 Nations final

Canada's Sidney Crosby, centre, celebrates after his goal against Finland during the third period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Krupa

BOSTON — Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon have a history of stepping up in big moments.

Stanley Cup finals. Tight playoff series. Game 7s where everything is on the line.

With the pressure mounting to deliver on a different stage Monday afternoon, Canada’s dynamic offensive duo led the charge to help their country punch its ticket into the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

An old — and familiar foe — waits on deck.

McDavid and MacKinnon scored 46 seconds apart in the first period before the Canadians were forced to hold on late in a 5-3 victory over Finland that sets up a mouth-watering title game later this week against the United States.

“They set the tone right away,” Canadian captain Sidney Crosby said. “That’s what you need. Big plays from big-time players.”

Brayden Point also scored in the opening 20 minutes before MacKinnon added another five minutes into the second. Crosby sealed it into an empty net after the Finns scored three times in the third. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

“We’ve got the best players in the world doing things they’re probably not accustomed to for the benefit of our team winning hockey games,” said head coach Jon Cooper. “You’ve got McDavid, MacKinnon, Crosby and all these guys dumping pucks and going and getting them.

“It was the way we had to play to win this game.”

McDavid and Crosby chipped in an assist each for two-point performances. No. 1 defenceman Cale Makar (illness) returned to the lineup after a one-game absence. Sam Reinhart added three assists.

Mikael Granlund, with two, and Esa Lindell replied for Finland. Kevin Lankinen allowed four goals on 13 shots before getting the hook. Juuse Saros finished with 14 saves.

“Canada is a great team,” said Finnish captain Aleksander Barkov. “Capitalized on our mistakes and played really well.”

The U.S. faced Sweden later Monday in a matchup that didn’t matter in the standings following Canada’s regulation victory.

The Americans beat their northern neighbour 3-1 in Montreal on Saturday in a physical affair — accented by a frenetic start that saw three fights inside the first nine seconds — on the way to clinching a berth in Thursday’s final.

“Both teams got to know each other pretty well, pretty quickly,” Crosby said. “It’ll be a great challenge.”

The 4 Nations represents NHL players' return to high-level international competition ahead of the league’s Olympic return next year after missing the last two Games.

The Canadian national anthem was booed by small pockets of fans at TD Garden before Monday’s puck drop — apparent payback for the jeering “The Star-Spangled Banner” received earlier at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Fans across Canada have booed the U.S. anthem at NHL and NBA games since President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and said he wanted to make one of the country’s closest allies its 51st state.

McDavid opened Monday’s scoring at 4:13 of the first off a brutal Roope Hintz turnover. The Edmonton Oilers superstar centre intercepted a blind clearing attempt, wheeled around the offensive zone and fired a shot in off Lankinen’s far post through a screen.

MacKinnon, a stud down the middle for the Colorado Avalanche, made it 2-0 at 4:59 on a drive to the net off a Reinhart feed.

“They’ve been through a lot of experiences prior to this,” Crosby said of McDavid and MacKinnon. “They have high expectations of themselves. They understand the pressure that comes with it.

“These guys are used to playing these big games under the spotlight and delivering. And they did again.”

Point potted a rebound at 13:02 to make it 3-0 after one. MacKinnon ended Lankinen’s day at 5:03 of the second when MacKinnon buried his second.

“A lot of emotions after last game,” MacKinnon said. “We knew we had to win this, and most likely in regulation, to advance. It was a great start.”

Binnington got Canada’s crease for a third straight game despite not being happy with the two goals — the third was into the empty net — he allowed to the U.S. on Saturday.

The netminder had to be sharp later in the period on an Erik Haula chance in tight as the Finns started to push.

“It’s been a great opportunity,” Binnington said. “Very grateful and honoured to be in this position.”

Lindell broke the shutout bid at 13:19 of the third. Granlund then scored twice in 23 seconds with Finland playing 6-on-5 with under two minutes remaining before Crosby iced it into the empty net to set up the U.S. rematch.

“You’re going to see two really evenly-matched teams go at it,” Cooper said. “The city of Boston is going to be treated to something special Thursday night.”

The same goes for the hockey world at large.

Back to Binner

Cooper said pre-game it was an easy decision to start Binnington instead of Adin Hill.

“The kid’s played great for us,” Cooper said of the St. Louis Blues goaltender. “He’s given us a chance to win. If you can limit an opponent to two goals or less in a game it should give you a chance to win.

“He did that for us the other night. It was lack of goal scoring that hurt us.”

Back in red

Makar returned after missing the U.S. loss. The Canadians were permitted to bring in alternate Thomas Harley to play against the Americans after Shea Theodore’s upper-body in the opener and Makar’s absence left them with just five healthy blueliners from the original 23-man roster.

“He just glides out there,” Cooper said of Makar. “I was so glad to have him back.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press