‘It’s been a tough process to go through’: Tiger Woods speaks about death of mother and return to golf action

Tiger Woods was at the Genesis Invitational but did not play following the death of his mother. (Michael Owens/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Tiger Woods spoke about the death of his mother during the Genesis Invitational, the tournament he hosts, on Sunday.

“It’s been a tough process to go through,” Woods said on the CBS coverage of the event at Torrey Pines. “But I’ve had amazing family support, all the players playing here have reached out, the amount of texts, emails and nice messages of support I’ve got has really helped and has really meant a lot to me.

“Mom would take me to every junior event here in Southern California. … She would drive out there and keep score, walk every hole and how many putts I hit, how many fairways I hit, how many greens I hit. She tracked it all. Losing her has been a very hard and difficult process to go through.”

Woods announced the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, earlier in February.

Previously, the 15-time major champion had been planning to compete at the Genesis Invitational in what would have been his first PGA Tour event in seven months but withdrew a few days before, saying he was “not ready” following the loss of his mother.

Despite not taking to the course in a competitive manner, Woods was present at Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational which saw each player wear a red pin in their hats, adorned with the Thai symbol for love as way of respecting Kultida.

Speaking to CBS, Woods says he hopes that he’ll be able to make playing on the PGA Tour a more regular occurrence in 2025.

“My goal was to play more and I haven’t played,” the 49-year-old said. “Got to work on that. This process was unexpected. I’ll get back after it and look forward to playing some of the bigger events.”

Woods was also on hand to present the winner’s trophy to Ludvig Åberg after the Swede rallied late to win the tournament by a single shot.

Åberg hit four birdies in the final six holes to claim his second PGA Tour title by finishing a shot clear of Maverick McNealy in second.

The future of golf

Although Woods has been away from playing, he’s been heavily involved in the administration of golf.

The 82-time PGA Tour champion has been a key voice in the negotiations between the key stakeholders in the sport as they try to come to an agreement after a controversial split following the emergence of the Saudi-back LIV Golf tour in 2022.

Woods has been at the table for negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV and revealed on Sunday that there was a meeting involving US President Donald Trump, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott as they attempt to bring an end to the divide in golf.

And Woods admitted that he believes that golf is in a “very positive place right now.”

“I think that things are going to heal quickly. We’re going to get this game going in the right direction,” he said. “It’s been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years and the fans want all of us to play together, all the top players playing together and we’re going to make that happen.”

Article written by Ben Morse, CNN