Crosby impressing younger Canadian teammates at 4 Nations: 'He's unbelievable'

Canada's Connor McDavid (97) and Sidney Crosby talk during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action against the United States in Montreal on February 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

BOSTON — Canada started to wobble Monday afternoon.

Having built a commanding 4-0 lead over Finland, and with a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game looking certain, the team in red finally surrendered a goal in the third period.

And then two more as the Finns pressed 6-on-5 in the final two minutes to make the score an uncomfortable 4-3 with 77 seconds left on the TD Garden clock.

The unthinkable not 10 minutes earlier looked like it could become reality. The Canadians needed the regulation victory to guarantee a rematch with the United States in Thursday’s final.

Sidney Crosby, as always, was there for his country when it needed him most.

The captain of the men’s national team stopped Mikael Granlund, who had just scored twice in quick succession to put Canada on edge, in his tracks with a thunderous check at centre ice before firing the puck into the vacant cage 100 feet away.

Win secured. Maple Leaf nerves calmed. Crosby had done it again.

“You see somebody from afar and you don’t want to be disappointed when you meet them,” Canadian head coach Jon Cooper said post-game of getting to know No. 87. “You want to meet your hero and you want them to be your hero. And honestly, a lot of times, it doesn’t happen.

“Well, the light that you look at Sidney Crosby, it’s still the same light when you meet him. He’s a true inspiration to all the young guys in that locker room, and even older guys.”

The 37-year-old isn’t at 100 per cent at the tournament, but his unmatched effort remains intact.

Crosby fell on his sword for a costly turnover on the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Americans in Montreal. He proceeded to calmly pick up the group and then sealed Monday’s victory.

The Cole Harbour, N.S., product scored the overtime winner for Canada at the 2010 Olympics, captained the country atop the podium again four years later, and led a flawless performance at the 2016 World Cup. The country is 27-1 the last 28 times Crosby has pulled on the sweater.

“Trying to not to pinch yourself,” Canadian defenceman Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets said Tuesday of playing with Crosby for the first time. “What he’s done this week and what he’s done throughout his career, it’s incredible.

“It’s a huge honour to be able to play with him.”

Canadian centre Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers said it’s “surreal” to battle alongside a legend so many in Canada’s camp grew up watching.

“Such an awesome guy and such an incredible pro,” he said. “How he treats everyone, how he looks after himself, and his dedication to the game, it’s pretty remarkable.

“It’s inspiring to watch your idol every day. I feel honoured to just be sharing the same jersey.”

Canadian winger Brandon Hagel called Crosby the “best leader” in hockey.

“It gets a little close (against Finland),” said the Tampa Bay Lightning forward. “Who is it that puts the icing on the cake? It’s Sid. He’s been doing it his whole career. It’s pretty fun to watch and pretty cool to be a part of.”

“Unbelievable,” added centre Anthony Cirelli, also of Tampa. “He does it all.”

Morrissey said watching Crosby has been an experience he will take forward.

“The way he carries himself, how professional he is, it’s something to behold,” he said. “The level of play that he’s at, at this point in his career, it’s amazing. A huge reason why we’re we have a chance to play in the final.”

Cooper summarized what Crosby means to hockey in Canada after No. 87 again emphatically rose to the occasion.

“In our country, he walks on water,” said the coach. “And he is as humble as they come. You can see why arguably he’s one of the most respected people in this game.”

Shots fired

Canadian and American players dropped the gloves three times in a trio of spirited fights within nine seconds to start Saturday’s game.

U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk, who fought Bennett as part of the mayhem, said he, brother Matthew and fellow U.S. forward J.T. Miller had a text conversation before the game about sending Canada a message.

Hagel, who traded fists with Matthew Tkachuk off the opening faceoff, referred to that in an answer about aggression and physical play heading into Thursday.

“We’re out there playing for the flag, not the cameras,” he said. “That’s a part of Canada that we have in there. We don’t need to initiate anything. We don’t have any group chats going on. We’re going out there playing our game and then giving it everything and doing it for our country.

“Do it for the flag on the chest.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.