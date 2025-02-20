Insigne back in Toronto while TFC wraps up Florida training camp ahead of MLS season

Lorenzo Insigne celebrates his goal against FC Cincinnati during MLS action in Toronto on Saturday, May 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Lorenzo Insigne's future with Toronto FC remains murky with news that the high-priced Italian designated player is not with the team, two days before the MLS season opener at D.C. United.

"He is in Toronto at the moment," coach Robin Fraser said Thursday from Palm Beach, Fla., where TFC is wrapping up its pre-season training camp before flying to Washington.

Asked about Insigne's future, Fraser offered little.

"I really can't say too much about it. I think a lot of what is transpiring predates my even coming here," said Fraser, who was named coach on Jan. 10. "So I would say that there's not a whole lot I can say about that. I think that it's a situation for which we are seeking some resolution and certainly, that is the guidance of the group.

"I would say that not much really has changed. I know there's been a lot of speculation in the last probably seven to 14 days but again that's not really for me to comment on."

Fraser said his job is "to try and put together as good a team as possible."

Toronto has been actively trying to shed the 33-year-old Insigne, who is under contract through June 2026.

Insigne, whose salary of US$15.4 million last season was second only to Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer, has been told that he does not fit in Toronto's style of play under Fraser, said two sources with knowledge of the situation.

The sources, granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, confirmed that Toronto presented the former Napoli captain with transfer offers from Italy (Venezia), Spain (Real Valladolid) and Turkey (Sivasspor).

Insigne, who had four goals and seven assists in an injury-disrupted 2024 season, rejected the moves.

Toronto captain Jonathan Osorio says Insigne's status with the team has not been a distraction.

"That situation is between Lorenzo and the club," he added. "It's really not my place or any other player's place to speak on it, honestly."

Insigne was not part of first-team lineups in the club's first two pre-season games and it appears he is facing a choice — either accept a move or mutual termination of his contract or sit for the duration of the deal.

Transfer options may have to wait until the summer with windows closed in most markets. And even if Toronto does manage to move Insigne, it would likely have to eat a large chunk of what he is owed.

A buyout is also an — expensive — option.

In 54 MLS outings, Insigne has 14 goals and 14 assists — which have come at a cost of more than US$30 million.

While he has shown flashes of brilliance, his body language has often come across as negative.

MLSE boss Keith Pelley signalled change was coming at the club last October after it missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season after finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference at 11-19-4.

"TFC is a complete rebuild … Everything is on the table," said Pelley, president and chief executive officer of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

While only US$743,750 of Insigne's 2025 salary would count against Toronto's salary cap, the club would like to have a good portion of the rest of it to spend on acquiring or paying new talent that does fit its style of play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press