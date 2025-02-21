Fans from coast to coast celebrate Canada's epic 4 Nations triumph: 'It's our sport'

Canada captain Sidney Crosby, right, hoists the trophy after defeating the United States following an overtime period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa

MONTREAL — With so much on the line, Canadian hockey fans erupted in jubilation after another night to remember on Thursday.

Canada – after losing to the United States earlier in the tournament – triumphed over the Americans in the hotly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off final in Boston.

Against a politically charged backdrop, superstar centre Connor McDavid scored the winner in a spectacular 3-2 overtime finish against the country’s fierce North American rival.

“This game was about way more than hockey,” said Vincent Pilon in Montreal. “It’s about the pride of being Canadian. It’s our sport.”

Hundreds of fans exploded out of their seats at Greta Bar YVR in Vancouver, hugging each other and shouting “Canada! Canada! Canada!” after McDavid beat U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a winning shot over his left shoulder.

At Peel Pub in downtown Montreal, rowdy celebrations in the jam-packed bar led to beer glasses smashing all over the floor.

Fans in Calgary hung around at Last Best Brewing & Distilling to sing “O Canada” one last time.

Wearing a Canadian hockey jersey and the flag hanging around his shoulders, Ryan Badr said he was thrilled to see Canada take the win.

“You get the best player in the world who, as Calgarians, we hate to play against him … but McDavid alone in the slot is all you need,” Badr said of the Edmonton Oilers captain. “It’s reminiscent of Sidney Crosby 15 years ago.”

It wasn’t enough that the one-off men’s hockey tournament marked the return of top NHL stars after nearly a decade away from high-level international play.

The Canada-U.S. matchups ramped up in historical significance when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened severe tariffs against Canada and mused about making the nation the 51st state.

Trump stoked the fire Thursday morning, using that rhetoric yet again in a social media post supporting the American team.

Jack, another Calgarian watching downtown, said the current political climate made the win particularly sweet.

“The USA, we love them, but they’re not necessarily loving us back right now – at least from their leadership – and that’s a little bit hurtful for us,” he said, minutes after the bar erupted into a frenzy.

“We’re trying to say, as best we can, (that) we’ve been your best friends and neighbours forever and we’re going to push back … this is a demonstration that we can hit back in cultural and symbolic ways.”

Boston fans booed “O Canada” before the puck dropped Thursday in an apparent response to the recent jeers that have echoed in Canadian NHL arenas, including Saturday’s chaotic Canada-U.S. round-robin matchup at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Canadian nationalism was on full display again in Montreal. Fans stood on guard and belted out the national anthem with pride before mercilessly booing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In Calgary and Vancouver, meanwhile, fans held back their jeers for the U.S. anthem. But Adrian Kiss in Vancouver called the result a “huge win” for Canada.

“We needed this one,” Kiss said, adding he blacked out for a second during celebrations. “It was probably gonna be pretty ugly if we lost it. Social media is pretty ruthless right now.

“This brings all Canadians together.”

American fans who braved the pro-Canadian bars in Montreal and Vancouver heard their fair share of boos throughout the night.

“It’s always been big, but now, especially because I’m here, and the geopolitical tensions right now, it feels like (the rivalry is) at the peak,” said Naim Temlock, a former McGill University student from Chicago, in Montreal.

The first Canada-U.S. encounter on Saturday — a 3-1 U.S. win where tensions boiled over onto the ice with three fights in the opening nine seconds — drew 10.1 million viewers across North America.

Canadian fan Jean Levesque, who drove from Montreal to Boston to catch the final, said he’s never seen the Canada-U.S. rivalry reach this level.

“This is different,” he said outside TD Garden. “Last week in Montreal, they were saying that if ever you shut the power from Hydro-Québec that powers all the electricity in the province, and plug a wire into the Bell Centre, you’d light up the whole province.”

In Vancouver, people at a watch party couldn’t contain their excitement, jumping up and down and waving Canadian flags when Nathan MacKinnon scored to put Canada up 1-0.

The mood shifted from joy to disbelief when the U.S. took a 2-1 lead, as fans held their heads in their hands.

But Sam Bennett eventually equalized for Canada, leading to more hugs and high fives, before McDavid’s golden goal allowed a nation to exhale.

The United States has long played second-fiddle to Canada in men’s international hockey. Canada also triumphed on U.S. soil with a 5-2 gold-medal win over the Americans at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Crosby’s golden goal famously lifted Canada past the U.S. at the 2010 Olympic final in Vancouver.

“It wasn’t much of a rivalry up until 2010 — Crosby got us,” said U.S. fan Chris Leduc, who attended the game in Boston with his son Chase.

Leduc, wearing the U.S. jersey of 1980 Olympic and “Miracle On Ice” hero Mike Eruzione, called Thursday’s final “the most anticipated, the most watched and the most talked about hockey game in the last 15 years.”

The 4 Nations — the closest men’s hockey has seen to best-on-best since the 2016 World Cup — is considered an appetizer for the NHL’s return to the Olympics in 2026.

NHL players participated in five Olympics between 1998 and 2014, before missing the 2018 and 2022 Games.

With files from Joshua Clipperton in Boston, Nono Shen in Vancouver and Matthew Scace in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press