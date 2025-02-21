Hockey a Home Run: Blue Jays following 4 Nations Face-Off at spring training

Toronto Blue Jays pitchers stretch their arms out during spring training in Dunedin Fla., on Saturday, February 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

DUNEDIN — Baseball is top of mind for the Toronto Blue Jays as they prepare for their pre-season opener on Saturday, but the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament has generated plenty of interest in the team’s clubhouse.

The MLB Network is the usual go-to option on the big screens around the team’s player development complex.

That changed Monday afternoon as the Canada-Finland game was on the clubhouse monitors after the athletes finished their morning workouts. Several players planned to get together Thursday night to watch the Canada-U.S. final.

“I think it’s probably the first hockey game that I’ve ever been excited for,” said Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. “I’ll turn it on for sure.”

The booing of the national anthems in sports venues on both sides of the border has been a talking point in recent weeks. Canada-U.S. tension continues to simmer due to the heightened political drama with President Donald Trump’s return to office. Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become a U.S. state and has threatened to apply punishing tariffs to Canadian imports.

The Blue Jays, who train in Dunedin, Fla., a short drive from the Gulf of Mexico - or as the current U.S. administration prefers, the Gulf of America - have not noticed any anti-Canadian sentiment since their return for camp.

“It may be a little bit different when games start obviously,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said at the start of camp. “Everyone has got their opinions and rightfully so, but (I) haven’t really seen anything thus far ... hopefully it’s not too much of a distraction.”

The subject of Canada-U.S. relations also came up in a recent media availability with general manager Ross Atkins.

“That’s definitely one I don’t want to get into,” he said. “I will say that I’m very happy living in Toronto. I love everything about it. I’m so glad to be raising my daughters there. It’s an incredible place to live.”

Hockey is not a needle-mover among many of the players on the roster. Baseball is king of course, with football, basketball, auto racing and golf some of the more preferred sports.

There are a few big hockey fans in the clubhouse though.

Outfielder George Springer was a Hartford Whalers fan and can often be seen sporting their gear. Reliever Erik Swanson is a supporter of the Winnipeg Jets.

“Right now I’m rooting for Helle in the 4 Nations,” Swanson said, using the nickname for Jets and U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck. “Not a lot of people I’m sure are happy to hear me say that. But (it’s) going to be a fun game.

“I know (pitcher Chris Bassitt) and I have been going back (and forth) with some former Canadian teammates that used to be here (and) we’ve got some buddies up in Toronto. There’s been some friendly banter back and forth.”

The Blue Jays will kick off their pre-season schedule at home against the New York Yankees. Toronto will open the regular season on March 27 against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.