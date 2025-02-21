Midfielder Markus Cimermancic signs homegrown player contract with Toronto FC

Midfielder Markus Cimermancic (left on the ball) is shown in training with Toronto FC in Palm Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, The 20-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., after three seasons with Toronto FC 2, has signed a homegrown player contract with the first team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC/Lucas Kschischang **MANDATORY CREDIT**

TORONTO — Toronto FC has signed midfielder Markus Cimermancic to a homegrown player contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

The 20-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., becomes the 36th player in franchise history to sign for the first team from the Toronto FC Academy.

Cimermancic turned heads in pre-season as one of three Toronto FC II players invited to camp under new coach Robin Fraser.

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of Markus to a first-team contract as a homegrown player after coming through our ranks for the past 10 years,” Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “Markus has delivered in both our Academy and TFC II systems, and we look forward to his continued growth in our first team.”

The six-foot-one 183-pounder spent the last three seasons with Toronto’s reserve side, recording six goals and eight assists in 59 appearances (48 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro action.

Cimermancic, who joined the Toronto academy in February 2015 after seven years with the Kitchener Spirit, previously signed four short-term deals with the first team and was on the match-day roster for four matches during the 2024 MLS season.

He made his TFC II debut as an academy player in May 2022 and signed his first pro deal with the reserve side in March 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21. 2025