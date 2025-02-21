Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks

As fans enter the Boston Garden, a man holds a sign on the sidewalk prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game between the United States and Canada, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday night changed a lyric in “O Canada” as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks about making the country the 51st state.

Publicist Adam Gonshor in an email to The Associated Press confirmed Chantal Kreviazuk changed the lyric from “in all of us command” to “that only us command” and confirmed Trump’s 51st state comments were the reason why.

Kreviazuk also posted to her Instagram story the phrase “that only us command” written on her left hand with emojis of a Canadian flag and a flexed muscle.

The NHL declined comment on the situation.

Fans in Boston lightly booed the song, just as the crowd in Montreal booed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to U.S. tournament games at Bell Centre last week.