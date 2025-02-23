Toronto FC starts season with only two designated players — at least on paper

Columbus Crew midfielder Aziel Jackson (right) defends against Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) during second half MLS soccer action, in Toronto on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Katsarov

Toronto FC has opted to go with two designated players — for accounting purposes --- to start the season.

And the club is trying to get rid of one of them.

Major League Soccer allows for two roster models — one with three designated players and up to three U-22 Initiative players, and the other with up to two designated players and up to four U-22 Initiative players, a model that comes with up to an additional US$2 million of general allocation money.

Teams can change their roster model midseason.

Toronto confirmed Saturday it is going with the two DP model to start the season, with Canadian fullback Richie Laryea no longer counting as a designated player for salary cap purposes.

Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi remain as designated players although the club is actively seeking to part ways with Insigne, who is under contract through June 2026.

This season, teams have been given a salary budget of $5.95 million for the senior roster, which numbers between 18 and 20 players.

Designated players and U-22 Initiative players both get salary cap breaks.

Only $743,750 of a designated player’s salary counts against the cap. Insigne made $15.4 million last season while Bernardeschi earned $6.295 million and Laryea $1.31 million.

It appears Toronto doesn’t need the DP designation for Laryea to fit under the cap.

Clubs can also “buy down” the salary budget charge of a DP using general allocation money.

Depending on their age, only $150,000 or $200,000 of a U-22 Initiative players counts against the cap.

Toronto currently only has one U-22 Initiative player in South African winger Cassius Mailula, who is on loan to Morocco’s Wydad AC.

Toronto GM Jason Hernandez has said he favoured the two DP model this season, with an eye to going back to the three DP model next season. He also talked of bringing in a forward using targeted allocation money and then converting him to a DP in 2026.

Toronto has told Insigne that he no longer fits in their plans but has been unable to find a way to move him out.

The 33-year-old attacker has turned down possible moves to Italy, Spain and Turkey and with transfer windows closing around the globe, will remain in TFC’s doghouse unless the team buys out his contract or the two come to a mutual agreement to terminate the deal.

MLS clubs had to be roster compliant as of Friday evening, the day before the regular-season kickoff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025

